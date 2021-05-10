A little more sunshine for Tuesday, while staying cooler than average

Most of the viewing area is dry this afternoon, but we are still dealing with plenty of clouds across the region. This is as a cold front remains just to the east of the two Virginias.

We should begin to see more clearing as we head into the evening and overnight hours.





Hopefully we can clear out quite a bit for this evenings attempt at the KiNET Sounding Rocket Launch, which is scheduled for no earlier than 8:04 in Wallops Island, Virginia. The forecast at the launch location does not look amazing, so the launch could be postponed again. Details of the launch can be found above!

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the low-mid 40s, with spotty showers remaining a possibility.





We are tracking a few upper-level disturbances throughout this week, which will keep slim rain chances around. We also will be cooler than average for the next few days.

Tuesday will start with plenty of clouds, but we should see quite a bit more sunshine into Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s by the afternoon and evening, with an isolated shower possible. Just have a lighter jacket and the rain gear handy throughout the day.

Anticipate increasing clouds into Tuesday night, with low temperatures dropping into the mid-upper 30s.

Wednesday will have a similar forecast, with clouds to start the day and more sunshine into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will again be in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s, with a stray shower possible.

Clouds over the next few nights should save us from a frost and freeze, but be prepared to protect sensitive plants at some point this week.

For a look at your full 10-day extended forecast, tune in tonight at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW.