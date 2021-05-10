Albania prime minister set on firing the country’s president

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has expressed his determination to remove the president from his post, saying he has embarrassed the country. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Monday said that President Ilir Meta shamed Albania “with his presence on top of the state.” Rama’s Socialist Party has accused Meta of violating the constitution by taking political sides in an election last month. A parliamentary investigative committee will decide in a month whether to impeach Meta, but that needs to be approved by the Constitutional Court. The role of president in Albania is generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Rama’s government.