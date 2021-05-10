AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering the next phase of his administration with the steady approval of a majority of Americans. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden is buoyed in particular by the public’s broad backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s overall approval rating sits at 63%. When it comes to the new Democratic president’s handling of the pandemic, 71% of Americans approve. That includes about half of Republicans. The AP-NORC poll also shows an uptick in Americans’ overall optimism about the state of the country.