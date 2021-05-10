Skip to Content

Bluefield State baseball building off of Black College World Series victory

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Big Blue baseball season is in the books, but finished with a bang down in Montgomery, Alabama earlier this month.

Bluefield State finished the 2021 season with a Black College World Series championship, as well as the first winning record (15-12) in program history.

It's an accomplishment that first-year head coach Drew Bailey said is a testament to his team's character.

"To see these guys progress -- we struggled on the mound a lot of the year, and defensively -- and to see us go into a double-elimination tournament, he said, "we played extremely good defense and we pitched extremely well -- it just shows me how much fight these guys had."

"Teams down there were pretty good -- we managed to get a couple big wins there," Bluefield State senior Kevon Moxey said. "It honestly felt pretty good to have a lot of supporters pretty proud of us. Made the City of Bluefield proud and just made the entire school proud."

Bailey believes the momentum of a win and season like this is very real and will help propel the program, which loses just two seniors to graduation, in the right direction.

