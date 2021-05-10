Conn-Weld Industries recognizes West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day

PRINCETON, W. VA. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a proclamation that May 10 is Manufacturing Education Day in the state of West Virginia.

To observe the day, Conn-Weld Industries in Princeton hosted the manufacturing innovation challenge, which taught students at Fayette Technical Instute about the manufacturing industry.

Marvin Woodie, the President of Conn-Webb Industries said young people are their best resource, and they hope the project and proclamation encourages them to pursue a career in manufacturing without having to leave the state.



"People think West Virginia is a mining state, which it was, and still is, but not to the degree that it has been in the past, so we have to find new resources for our people to stay in the state and this brings attention to that issue by having a day for manufacturing," said Woodie.

The Manufacturing Innovation Challenge was in collaboration with the Fayette Institute of Technology and the West Virginia Manufactures Assocation's Explore Foundation.