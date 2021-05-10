Cooler than normal temperatures settle in for this work week

Few spotty showers will be spotted throughout the morning hours as a cold front departs towards the east. Drier air works in allowing next few days rain chances to remain on the lower end.

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and upper 40s, but with us being behind the cold front temperatures will slightly cool during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures by the afternoon will try to warm back into the 50s and 60s. Gusts will hit right around 20 MPH at times today and clouds hang around for most of the day. Best chance for rain is during the morning hours. Overall most of us will remain dry throughout the day.

Overnight partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. The KiNET-X rocket launch (for now) is on for 8:04PM tonight. It will be visible for around 30-60 seconds. Hopefully clouds will break away so some can see it. If you want to catch it look towards the east! Send us your pictures/videos if you are able to spot it!

Temperatures remain well below normal throughout this work week with temperatures mainly sitting in the 50s and 60s most days. Lows hover in the 30s and 40s this work week.

High pressure sets the stage for most of the week, but rain chances try to increase Thursday and into Friday. Still monitoring, but for now we aren't looking at washouts or anything widespread.

