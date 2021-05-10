Corruption case of ex-Massachusetts mayor heads to jurors

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers have made their final pitches to jurors in the case against a former Massachusetts mayor accused of swindling investors who backed his smartphone app and extorting marijuana vendors. During closing arguments in Boston’s federal court Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Hafer described Correia as a shameless liar who betrayed trusting investors and abused the power of his office in order to fund his lavish lifestyle and shower his then-girlfriend with expensive gifts. Correia’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, sought to sow doubt in the testimony of the government’s witnesses and told jurors his client believed he could use the money as he deemed fit as long as he was working on the app. Jurors will begin deliberating Tuesday.