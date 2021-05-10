EU: Pandemic measures to total about $5.85 trillion

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top economy official says that the recovery measures the EU and its 27 member states have in the works to emerge from the pandemic total around $5.85 trillion. EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told a European Parliament committee that if comparisons are made with U.S. President Joe Biden’s pandemic stimulus relief package, the EU can confidently stand next to to Washington when all efforts are counted together. The Italian commissioner told legislators Monday that “measures taken until now from member states and the EU reach so far 4.8 trillion” euros. He swept aside criticism that authorities weren’t doing enough compared with Washington.