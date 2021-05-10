Fisher & Company celebrates National Police Week

Tazewell, VA (WVVA) Ashley Fisher and her Fisher & Company crew have made it an annual tradition to honor local law enforcement during National Police Week. Those working in or retired from any aspect of law enforcement were invited to the restaurant Monday for free lunch. Fisher said they wanted to show their support and appreciation, and they did just that with their mouthwatering bar-b-cue.

Along with with a hearty meal, names were drawn for door prizes that were made possible by businesses throughout Tazewell County and patrons of Fisher & Company. The prizes ranged from gift cards, to televisions, and a Blackstone grilling package.