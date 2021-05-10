Florida clears officials in treatment of Jeffrey Epstein

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida detectives have cleared Palm Beach County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials of criminal wrongdoing in connection with their handling of wealthy and prominent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday it found no evidence that Epstein received any special treatment from any member of the Palm Beach County sheriff’s or state attorney offices between 2005 and 2009. Both prosecutors and the sheriff’s office had been widely criticized for the lenient plea and sentencing deal he received. Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the investigation in August 2019, just days before Epstein killed himself at a federal jail in New York City.