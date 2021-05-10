Freeze Watch from WED 1:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as upper 20s expected.

* WHERE…Randolph and Northwest Pocahontas Counties.

* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops and

other sensitive vegetation, and could damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they

should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

