PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Patriots drove in eight first-inning runs en route to a 21-7 victory over the home-standing Tigers.

Independence is now 6-1 on the season and will host undefeated Bluefield (12-0) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Summers Co. 9, Greenbrier West 8