Liz Weston: You may be entitled to free health insurance now

The latest coronavirus relief package included provisions to make health insurance free for millions of people. The American Rescue Plan legislation provides greater subsidies for people getting insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. It also removes income limits on coverage for people who receive unemployment benefits this year. And if you lost coverage through an employer due to job loss or a cut in hours, you may qualify for a free extension of those benefits through COBRA. It’s worth taking some time to get acquainted with the new provisions, including when and how to apply.