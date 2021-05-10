Lutherans elect Megan Rohrer first transgender bishop

The Rev. Megan Rohrer is the new bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Sierra Pacific synod, becoming the first transgender person to serve as bishop in the denomination or in any of the U.S.’ major Christian faiths. Rohrer, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco and community chaplain coordinator for the San Francisco Police Department, was the first transgender person to be ordained in the ELCA in 2006 and the first to serve as a pastor when called to Grace Lutheran in 2014. Well known for advocating for LGBTQ rights in street activism, preaching and writing, Rohrer, 41, who uses the pronouns they and them, is also recognized for their work with the homeless.