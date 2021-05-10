Malaysia arrests Abu Sayyaf militants with Philippine help

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine military officials say Malaysian authorities have captured eight suspected Abu Sayyaf militants who may have been planning ransom kidnappings in Malaysia. The officials say the Philippines provided information that helped Malaysia make the arrests. Philippine marine brigade commander Col. Hernanie Songano says the militants were arrested in Sabah state on Borneo island where they fled in March due to military assaults on their jungle bases in the southern Philippines. He said it was possible they intended to make Sabah their staging point for kidnapping activities. Those arrested included two commanders who have been blamed for kidnapping Swiss and Dutch citizens and other foreign nationals.