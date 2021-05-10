Man shot to death at Vancouver’s airport in gang incident

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — A man has been fatally shot at the Vancouver International Airport in what authorities say is a gang-related incident. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says officers intercepted a suspected getaway vehicle shortly after Sunday’s shooting and were fired on from the car. The police say two suspects escaped, and no officers were injured. A police spokesman says the 28-year-old shooting victim was known to police and the incident was related to a gang conflict that the region has seen lately. There has been a string of shootings in the Vancouver area over the last several days, including two separate daytime shooting deaths in busy shopping malls. Police have said both were targeted killings. One of the victims was a prison corrections officer.