Marshall men’s soccer reaches program’s first Final Four

CARY, N.C. (WVVA) - The Herd's run in the 2021 College Cup continues after a 1-0 victory over the defending national champions on Monday.

No. 10 Marshall scored with just 20 minutes remaining in a quarterfinal against No. 8 Georgetown to punch its ticket to the semifinals.

Vitor Dias' feed found the foot of Jamil Roberts for the lone tally of the match. Herd goalkeeper Oliver Semmle also pitched his ninth shutout of the season.

The Thundering Herd will face North Carolina in a national semifinal on Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.