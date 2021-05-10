New business registration sees increase in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County saw 58 new business registrations in the month of April. That's according to Secretary of State, Mac Warner's Office. It's a significant increase compared to the past year.

"For the past 12 months, it was about 268 businesses that were registered, so as you can see, if you average it out, that's about 20 per month, and we had a month of 58," John O'Neal, the Mercer County Economic Development Authority Executive Director, said.

While the registrations don't necessarily translate to new jobs, the EDA said it's a good sign Mercer County is emerging from the pandemic.

"I think that some people may have been waiting to see if we were going to come out of the pandemic or when we were going to come out of the pandemic," O'Neal said. "I think people are beginning to make judgments that this is getting in the rear view mirror now, and they're focusing on the future, focusing on getting back to their hopes and dreams and plans for creating successful business."

Leaders in Princeton said their city is sitting at a prime location with the intersection of 460 and I-77 as a foundation for business numbers to continue their growth. But it's not the only location in Princeton with potential.

"Recently, we were looking at the intersection of Stafford Drive and Courthouse Road, and that one intersection sees approximately 20,000 cars per day, and that is up significantly over the past few years," Mike Webb, Princeton's City Manager, said. "People are in town, they're shopping, they're getting business done and it's good to see."