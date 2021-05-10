Oprah, Prince Harry reunite for Apple TV+ mental health show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. The streaming service Apple TV+ plus announced Monday that the multi-part documentary series “The Me You Can’t See” will debut on May 21. The company says Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex will “guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.” Winfrey and the duke are the series’ co-creators and executive producers. Other participants include NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway and chef Rashad Armstead.