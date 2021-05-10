Pakistan army: Gunmen kill 3 troops, wound 5 in twin attacks

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says gunmen in two separate attacks ambushed vehicles carrying paramilitary troops in southwest Pakistan, killing three soldiers and wounding five others before fleeing. The first attack took place in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. Three soldiers were killed and another wounded in that incident. The military said in a statement that another attack by gunmen left four soldiers wounded in the Turbat district along the border with Iran. No one claimed responsibility. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by small Baluch secessionist groups, which for decades have staged attacks to press their demands for independence. Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.