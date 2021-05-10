Pentagon reconsidering huge JEDI cloud-computing contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the Pentagon is reconsidering how to make a massive shift to cloud computing, suggesting it could scrap a contract potentially worth $10 billion. The so-called JEDI contract was awarded to Microsoft Corp. in 2019 but is mired in legal challenges. Deputy Pentagon press secretary Jamal Brown says, “We are going to have to assess where we are in regards to the ongoing litigation and determine what the best path forward is.” Amazon Web Services has challenged the contract, asserting that the bidding was improperly influenced by then-President Donald Trump’s dislike of Amazon and its chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos.