Publix pharmacies offer walk-in COVID vaccines in 7 states

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Publix pharmacies is now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its pharmacies. The Lakeland, Florida-based supermarket chain said on its website that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is subject to availability because the chain still offers appointments. Publix had been offering walk-in availability at its Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee stores. The notice that walk-ins are also welcome at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia comes a week after President Joe Biden required pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.