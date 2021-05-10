S.Korean police summon activist over anti-N.Korean leaflets

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have summoned an anti-North Korean activist for questioning hours after President Moon Jae-in appeared to criticize the activist’s campaign of sending propaganda leaflets to the North by balloon. Park Sang-hak says he flew hundreds of thousands of leaflets toward North Korea in defiance of a new law that criminalizes such activities. Park has said other activists would continue to launch leaflets across the border even if he is jailed. Moon said in a televised speech that it’s “never desirable” to dampen relations with North Korea by violating inter-Korean agreements and local laws. South Korea has faced international criticism over the law, which took effect in March.