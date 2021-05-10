Smoking in bed blamed for blaze that killed 6

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fire officials in Virginia are blaming smoking in bed for a house fire that killed six people, including four children, last month.News outlets report that the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office and Chesterfield police investigators announced Monday that they determined the fire was “smoking related” and originated in 70-year-old Linda Carlton’s bed. Carlton and five others were killed after a fire broke out in the the two-story, single family home early on April 16. The others who died are identified as 30-year-old Corrine Wright, 12-year-old Aubrey Wright, 8-year-old Aniyah Seaborne, 5-year-old Juliane Seaborne and 2-year-old Ariabella Seaborne. Three others who were in the home were taken to local hospitals and have since been released.