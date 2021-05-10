Washington and Lee University to give name decision in June

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Washington and Lee University is expected to reveal whether or not it will change its name in June, nearly a year after a committee was formed to evaluate the school’s ties to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Roanoke Times reports that the board of trustees’ rector announced the deadline in an email to the campus community last week. The university formed a committee in July to research and make a recommendation on dropping Lee’s name. The Civil War general was an early president of the school and is buried on campus. A majority of faculty supported the change in a vote last summer.