WVa ‘ready to go’ with Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is prepared to start giving coronavirus vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds now that U.S. regulators have expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to them. State coronavirus task force leader James Hoyer said Monday the state was ready to go once approval was given for those as young as 12. Later in the day, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared the Pfizer vaccine safe and said it offers strong protection for younger teens. A federal advisory committee is expected to issue recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds Wednesday. Gov. Jim Justice estimates there are 78,000 children ages 12 to 15 in West Virginia.