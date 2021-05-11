1 of 2 officers shot in California dies, gunman killed

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California police officer has been killed and another wounded while serving a search warrant on a gunman who was then killed by police. Police say shots were fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday as officers served the warrant at an apartment in the Central Coast city of San Luis Obispo. The wounded officer was hospitalized in stable condition. City Manager Derek Johnson calls the shooting “a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community.” Details of the shooting and the identities of the officers and the gunman weren’t immediately released.