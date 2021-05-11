2 charged in police assault on Jan. 6 to remain behind bars

Two men charged in the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, have been ordered to remain behind bars while they await trial. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan on Tuesday denied pretrial release for George Tanios and Julian Khater, calling them threats to the community. Hogan said the assault with chemical spray on Sicknick and two other officers contributed to the mob’s ability to breach police line that had been guarding the Capitol. Their lawyers argued they don’t deserve to remain locked up while they fight the case. The Washington medical examiner’s office last month found that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.