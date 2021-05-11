2 Thai pro-democracy activists released on bail

BANGKOK (AP) — Two jailed leaders of a student-led pro-democracy movement that attracted both support and controversy last year when it called for reform of Thailand’s monarchy have been released after repeated requests for bail. The court freed Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and singer Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, who are are both charged with defaming the monarchy. Parit had been hospitalized after starting a hunger strike in jail. They were freed after their lawyers requested bail 10 times and eight times, respectively. Both men are part of the pro-democracy movement that sprang up last year and held street demonstrations with demands: including amending the constitution to make it more democratic and reforming the monarchy to make it more accountable.