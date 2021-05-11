Australian court upholds laws against foreign interference

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-born political adviser has lost his challenge to Australia’s laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Shi Sheng Zhang also lost his High Court challenge to the validity of search warrants executed at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference. Zhang was an adviser to a New South Wales state lawmaker whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The foreign interference laws came into force in 2018. Australian Federal Police said the investigation was continuing.