Basketball tournament raises funds for family of Dwayne Richardson Jr.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After the tragic passing of Woodrow Wilson's Dwayne Richardson Jr. early last week, a pair of Raleigh County brothers decided they wanted to help.

With the help of their community and Dwayne's friends, Justin and Nicholas Kerr organized a basketball tournament fundraiser -- with all proceeds going to the Richardson family.

"He loved basketball, that's all he ever did," Justin said. "So, I figured we could get some teams out here, raise some money and help out a little bit."

Eight teams entered the field before the Tuesday morning start. But, Nicholas says there might have been a potential for even greater participation.

"My phone is in there right now, still blowing up," he said. "People messaging asking if it's too late -- if they could show up with a team. Everyone just wants to come out and share the love they had for Dwayne."

There was a lot of love to go around at the Princeton Recreation Center, as Dwayne's impact was felt well beyond the Beckley City limits.

"For the community to come together as big as we have -- we got Beckley, some kids from Tazewell, Princeton, Bluefield," former Bluefield guard Braeden Crews said. "It's just amazing."

"He had an impact on the whole state," former Woodrow Wilson guard and friend of Dwayne, Bryce Radford said. "We all saw it in the last two weeks at Charleston. Every team was wearing their shirt."

Teammate Ben Gilliam said Dwayne touched people's lives off the court, as well. But, the best way to honor his memory and raise money for his family -- play some hoops.

"Dwayne -- that's what his love was -- basketball," he said. "This shows -- this right here is just playing for him. Everything is for him."