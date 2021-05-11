Class A All-State girl’s basketball teams released

Class A All-State girl’s basketball teams releasedNew
(WVVA) - One Lady Raider has been named to the Class A All-State girl's basketball team, with a handful of other area players being named Honorable Mention.
The honorees, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, is as follows:
First Team
Kaylea Baisden (Tug Valley/Jr.) (Captain)
Sydney Baird (Webster County/So.)
Josie Montgomery (Calhoun County/Jr.)
Lili Neely (Cameron/Sr.)
Kadie Colebank (Tucker County/So.)
Makayla May (Tug Valley/Sr.)
Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County/Jr.)
Trista Lester (River View/So.)
Second Team
Ashlynn Van Tassell (Cameron/Fr.)
Trinity Amick (Richwood/Sr.)
Jazzy Melnyk (Madonna/Sr.) (Captain)
Savannah Cunningham (Calhoun County/Jr.)
Alyssa Newsome (Tug Valley/Sr.)
Kenzie Clutter (Cameron/Fr.)
Abby McDonough (Doddridge County/So.)
Julie Boone (Tolsia/Jr.)
Area Honorable Mention
Sienna Bircher (Pocahontas Co.), Mackenzie Crews (Montcalm), Akayla Hughes (James Monroe), Chloe Mitchem (River View), Ali Morgan (River View)