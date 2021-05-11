Skip to Content

Class A All-State girl’s basketball teams released

12:45 pm

(WVVA) - One Lady Raider has been named to the Class A All-State girl's basketball team, with a handful of other area players being named Honorable Mention.

The honorees, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, is as follows:

First Team

Kaylea Baisden (Tug Valley/Jr.) (Captain)

Sydney Baird (Webster County/So.)

Josie Montgomery (Calhoun County/Jr.)

Lili Neely (Cameron/Sr.)

Kadie Colebank (Tucker County/So.)

Makayla May (Tug Valley/Sr.)

Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County/Jr.)

Trista Lester (River View/So.)

Second Team

Ashlynn Van Tassell (Cameron/Fr.)

Trinity Amick (Richwood/Sr.)

Jazzy Melnyk (Madonna/Sr.) (Captain)

Savannah Cunningham (Calhoun County/Jr.)

Alyssa Newsome (Tug Valley/Sr.)

Kenzie Clutter (Cameron/Fr.)

Abby McDonough (Doddridge County/So.)

Julie Boone (Tolsia/Jr.)

Area Honorable Mention

Sienna Bircher (Pocahontas Co.), Mackenzie Crews (Montcalm), Akayla Hughes (James Monroe), Chloe Mitchem (River View), Ali Morgan (River View)

