Ex-English National Ballet dancer convicted of sex crimes

LONDON (AP) — A former English National Ballet principal dancer has been convicted of sexually assaulting young female dance students. Yat-Sen Chang, 49, was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of “assault by penetration.” The offenses took place at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London from 2009 to 2016, and relate to four teens who were between 16 and 18 years old at the time. The victims accused Chang of touching them inappropriately during massages at the schools. Chang denied the claims. Prosecutors described Chang on Tuesday as an internationally renowned ballet dancer who used his position to commit sexual offenses against young students he taught. He is due to be sentenced next month.