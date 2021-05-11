EXPLAINER: Why Broadway is waiting until fall to reopen

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway shows are tripping over themselves to announce that tickets are once more available to their shows. But don’t get dressed up just yet. The curtain won’t rise for most of these shows until September or October. Selling tickets now allows producers to gauge interest in their shows, like putting a big toe in the water to see how warm it feels. Is there thunderous demand or is it more tepid? How enduring is demand? Once producers get answers — and much-needed cash from interested theater-goers — they can plan. Shows that find a lukewarm response may need to invest in more advertising or change it up.