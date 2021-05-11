Former delegate Sears leads in GOP lieutenant governor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Former Del. Winsome Sears is leading a field of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in Virginia after a first round of balloting in a GOP nominating convention. Sears served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates two decades ago and was the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly. After a first round of balloting, Sears led with 32%, followed by former Del. Tim Hugo with 23%. Because Sears fell short of an outright majority, a new round of balloting will occur and votes from the last-place candidate will be redistributed to those voters’ second choice. The process will be repeated until a candidate gains a majority.