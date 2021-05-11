Freeze Watch from WED 1:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Watch from WED 1:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE…Randolph and Northwest Pocahontas Counties.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will damage crops and other
sensitive vegetation, and could damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they
should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
&&