French man arrested in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Police have arrested a French national accused of supporting rebels in volatile Central African Republic. Authorities say they discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition at the residence of Juan Remy Quignolot. The 55-year-old former French paratrooper arrested Monday has denied the allegations. He says he was working for a private security company as a trainer, not as a mercenary. The rebel group known as UPC is made up of militants who were once part of the rebel coalition known as Seleka that overthrew the president in 2013.