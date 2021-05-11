Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT

12:12 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Nicholas

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Nicholas County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast,
northern, southeast and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wvvaweather

