Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Nicholas County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast,
northern, southeast and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&