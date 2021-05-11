Georgia firm buys mall in West Virginia’s capital city

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A mall in West Virginia’s largest city has been sold to a Georgia-based firm. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the price of the sale of the Charleston Town Center Mall to Hull Property Group of Augusta, Georgia, was not immediately released. Hull Property Group operates malls in 15 other states. In recent years, anchor stores Macy’s and Sears closed at the Charleston mall, and several stores have shut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Hull Property Group owner Jim Hull says the goal is to work with Charleston leaders and downtown property owners to create a successful future for the mall and downtown area.