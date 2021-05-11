Henrico police: 18-year-old woman found dead in apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Henrico County police say an 18-year-old woman was found shot to death in an apartment, one of two shootings which occurred in a 24-hour period. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Brittney J. Peyton of Hanover County was found inside the apartment on Beth Road at around 7:42 a.m. Tuesday. Less than half a mile northwest on Sprenkle Lane, Henrico police officers responded to a separate shooting on Monday around 8:15 a.m. Police say the two shootings are unrelated, and while they were near each other, they occurred in different apartment complexes. Meanwhile, police said they have increased their presence in the area.