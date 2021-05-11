Independence hands Bluefield first loss of the season, 4-1

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Patriots' pitcher Clay Basham allowed just three hits to the visiting Beavers on Tuesday night, as Indy earned a 4-1 victory on their home field.

Basham also struck out eight batters, while walking four in a seven-inning performance. He also helped his own cause at the plate, turning in a team-high three RBIs.

Bluefield's Carson Deeb countered with nine strikeouts of his own, while allowing four runs on four hits.

The Patriots improve to 7-1 on the season, while the Beavers fall to 12-1. The two ball clubs will meet again on Wednesday, May 26.