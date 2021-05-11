Gaza militants, Israel trade new rocket fire and airstrikes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have launched dozens of rockets from Gaza and Israel unleashed new air strikes against them. The escalation was triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and days of clashes at an iconic mosque in the holy city. Twenty-fourpeople, including nine children, were killed in Gaza overnight, most of them in Israeli air strikes. More than 700 Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem and across the West Bank in 24 hours. This round of violence, like previous ones, was fueled by conflicting claims over Jerusalem. The city is home to major holy sites of Islam, Judaism and Christianity.