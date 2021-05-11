Jill Biden, actress Jennifer Garner to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and actor Jennifer Garner are set to visit West Virginia on Thursday. Biden’s office says the pair will tour Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Clay County and visit a COVID-19 vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston. Biden will arrive and depart from Yeager Airport in Charleston, where her office says she will visit with West Virginia National Guard members and their families. Garner grew up in Charleston. She has previously testified before Congress in support of education programs for preschoolers in poverty.