Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has denied media requests to allow cameras at an upcoming hearing for a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death. Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during a traffic stop April 11 in Brooklyn Center. The city’s police chief at the time said he believed Potter, who is white, mixed up her Taser with her handgun when she shot Wright, who is Black. Potter’s body camera video recorded her saying “Taser! Taser!” moments before the shooting. The chief and Potter resigned two days later. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu on Tuesday rejected media requests to record an omnibus hearing Monday. Court rules allow such recording only when both parties consent. Potter objected.