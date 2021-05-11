Skip to Content

Judge sets November for start of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial will start in November on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse over a 10-year period. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in an order Tuesday that jury selection can occur in mid-November and opening statements can happen on Nov. 29. The order was issued a day after prosecutors told the judge that both sides would be ready for trial in November. The judge recently scrapped a July 12 trial date after defense lawyers complained that sex trafficking charges added in March left them insufficient time to prepare.

