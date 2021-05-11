Local entrepreneur launches product in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - One local entrepreneur returned home to launch her business.

Corena Amerson is the owner of Mau-Una Wellness, a line of homemade bath products.

Amerson was born and raised in Bluefield, West Virginia, but lived her adult life in the Washington, D.C. area. She started making her products as a hobby, deciding to turn it into a business when the products gained popularity with her friends.

On Monday, Amerson launched in her first official store... the Corner Stone Gift Shop in downtown Bluefield, Virginia.

"This is my official coming out to the public, and I'm so excited that Corner Stone gave me an opportunity," Amerson said. "I came back to my roots to get started. I didn't dream of this, coming back to my home... but hey, what a blessing."

Amerson said the sky is the limit, hoping to get her product on the shelves in as many stores as possible. You can find her products on Instagram, just search "mauuna_wellness."