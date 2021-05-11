Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigating theft from Tender Mercies Ministries

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of property from Tender Mercies Ministries in Princeton.

The theft occurred after midnight on May 7.

Numerous donated items were taken by the individual in the above photos. The items were donated to the ministry to be given to people in need.

Those with information should contact Detective-Sergeant Sommers at (304)487-8364, (304)913-4082, or ssommers@wvmcs.org.