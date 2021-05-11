Meteorologist/MMJ

Meteorologist/MMJNew
Do you want to live in Nature's Air Conditioned City and forecast all four seasons?
If so, WVVA in Bluefield, WV, has the job for you.
We are looking for a full-time meteorologist to anchor weekend weather, fill in weekdays, and report during the week. Working as a team, you will take a leadership role in forecasting (especially during severe weather).
A strong social media background to engage and respond to our community is preferred.
If you are a meteorologist who is dedicated to weather coverage and telling a compelling weather story every day send a resume and web-link with weathercast and reporting samples to Wesley Armstead, News Director, at warmstead@wvva.com. No phone calls please.
WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.