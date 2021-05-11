Northam declares State of Emergency following Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Cyberattack

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia in response to gasoline supply disruptions throughout the state.

The Colonial Pipeline system, the primary fuel source for many Virginia retailers, reported a ransomware cyberattack on May 7. The cyberattack resulted in a temporary shutdown.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has issued a temporary transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline in Virginia and other states that have been impacted by the shutdown. Northam's declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” said Governor Northam.

More information about the EPA waiver can be found here.